Fowler has earned high marks from Drew Brees and earned a spot at camp thanks to the quarterback, Amie Just of Nola.com reports.

According to Fowler, he tagged along with Emmanuel Sanders to a workout and impressed Brees enough to get a contract with New Orleans on Brees' recommendation. The future Hall of Famer gushed about Fowler in recent comments. "He's a guy who came in as an undrafted free agent so we say that he came in the hard way, right?" Brees said. "He's had to earn it each and every year. He's had to play a ton of special teams. So, to me, those guys are just football players. Whatever you need them to do, they're willing to step in and do it, and, at times, that's the dirty work." Despite the glowing words from Brees and relationship with Sanders from his time in Denver, Fowler won't be guaranteed a roster spot. He'll have to earn it over the next couple of weeks.