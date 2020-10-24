Fowler underwent shoulder surgery Monday to repair his labrum and rotator cuff, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Fowler was placed on IR and will miss at least three weeks, but he could return after the minimum time required. The 29-year-old wideout is often buried on the depth chart, but with Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID) sitting out Week 7 against the Panthers, Deonte Harris, Marquez Callaway and Austin Carr could all see boosts in usage for the time being.