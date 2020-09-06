Saints' Blake Gillikin: Makes final roster By RotoWire Staff Sep 5, 2020 at 11:11 pm ET1 min read GIllikin is on the Saints' final 53-man roster, Amie Just of Nola.com reports.In a surprising move, the Saints opted to keep two punters on the roster, with mainstay Thomas Morstead being the other. Gillikin came to New Orleans as an undrafted free agent from Penn State. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription. Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes. Play Now