Grupe knocked through 30 of 37 field-goal attempts and all 40 of his point-after-tries in 17 games during the 2023 season.

Grupe hit two field-goal tries and all six PATs during the Saints' regular-season finale, thus wrapping up his rookie campaign with six straight made field goals. The undrafted product out of Notre Dame won New Orleans' starting kicker job over veteran Wil Lutz this preseason, and, while the rookie was far from perfect, he made a solid impression with 70 total kicking conversions. He also went 16-for-18 on field-goal tries of 39 yards or less. Grupe will look to improve his consistency as a long-range kicker during the 2024 season.