Grupe went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on point-after tries during Sunday's 24-17 win against the Bears.

Grupe hit the left upright on a 47-yard field goal attempt while the Saints were up 24-17 late in the fourth quarter. However, this miss didn't ultimately cost New Orleans, as the team recovered a strip-sack on the subsequent drive for the Bears, thus icing the game. Grupe also made his other four combined kicking attempts leading up to the late-game miss, and he's now converted 18 of his 23 field-goal tries and all 19 of his PATs this season. He'll look to avoid any more mistakes when the Saints head to Minnesota next Sunday, Nov. 12.