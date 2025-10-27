Grupe went 1-for-1 on field-goal tries in Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Bucs.

The kicker connected from 48 yards out late in the first half, his only opportunity of the game. Grupe has missed five times this season from 40 yards or longer, though he is 10-of-11 from inside 40 and 11-of-11 on extra-point tries. The third-year pro has attempted multiple field goals in five games this season and multiple extra points in just three.