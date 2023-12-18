Grupe made his only field goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 24-6 win against the Giants.

Grupe converted a 50-yard field goal try to put the Saints up 17-6 late in the third quarter. This marked the rookie's sixth made field goal of 50+ yards this season, and he's now gone 3-for-6 from this range over the past nine games. Across 14 contests this season, Grupe has converted 25 of 32 field-goal tries while also knocking through all 30 of PATs. He'll look to finish strong over the final three games of the year, starting with this Thursday's matchup versus the Rams.