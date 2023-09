Grupe went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on point-after tries during Monday's 20-17 win over the Panthers.

Grupe remained perfect through the second game of his career. The undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame hit field-goal tries of 28 and 23 yards in the first and third quarters, respectively, thus keeping the Saints ahead 6-3 heading into halftime. Grupe will look to keep up this strong start when the Saints welcome the Packers to New Orleans in Week 3.