Grupe connected on 5-for-5 point-after tries during Sunday's 35-14 victory versus the Browns.
Grupe never got a chance to attempt a field goal as the Saints' offense rolled against Cleveland. The second-year kicker has now converted all but one of his kicking attempts over the last six weeks, missing just one field-try Week 8 versus the Chargers. With New Orleans on bye Week 12, Grupe's next opportunity to play will come versus the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 1.
More News
-
Saints' Blake Grupe: Nails both FGs in Week 10•
-
Saints' Blake Grupe: Nails all three field goals Week 9•
-
Saints' Blake Grupe: Misses FG attempt Week 8•
-
Saints' Blake Grupe: Logs one field-goal try Week 7•
-
Saints' Blake Grupe: Converts two FGAs in Week 6•
-
Saints' Blake Grupe: Misses second PAT versus Chiefs•