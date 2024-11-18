Grupe connected on 5-for-5 point-after tries during Sunday's 35-14 victory versus the Browns.

Grupe never got a chance to attempt a field goal as the Saints' offense rolled against Cleveland. The second-year kicker has now converted all but one of his kicking attempts over the last six weeks, missing just one field-try Week 8 versus the Chargers. With New Orleans on bye Week 12, Grupe's next opportunity to play will come versus the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 1.