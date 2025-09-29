Grupe went two of two on field-goal attempts, including a 54-yarder, and made his only extra-point try in Sunday's 31-19 loss to the Bills.

The kicker also nailed a 35-yarder in the fourth. Grupe has yet to miss an extra point in 2025, though he has missed three field goals. Perhaps Sunday's performance can get him on track with the Giants looming next week for the 0-4 Saints.