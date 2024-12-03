Grupe went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Rams.

Grupe was unsuccessful on a 36-yard field-goal attempt on the first play of the second quarter, but that was sandwiched between two successful 54-yard field-goal tries, the second of which took place on the final play of the first half. Grupe is a perfect 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards, and on the year he's converted 20 of 22 field-goal tries and 26 of 28 extra-point attempts through 12 regular-season games.