Grupe converted on 1-for-1 field-goal attempts during Sunday's 27-19 loss to Minnesota.

Grupe got the Saints on the board by making a 48-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter. But, he never saw another opportunity to put the ball through the uprights, as New Orleans attempted two-point conversions on each of their touchdowns while trailing in the second half. Grupe has now gone 19-for-24 on field-goal tries while converting all 19 of his PATs. He'll hope to see more field-goal tries when the Saints next play Sunday, Nov. 26.