Grupe went 5-for-6 on field-goal attempts during Sunday's 24-15 defeat versus the Falcons.

Grupe logged a career-high six field-goal attempts in this injury-ridden outing for New Orleans' offense. With this unit unable to come through with touchdowns while in opposing territory, the team relied on its undrafted rookie kicker to hang in the game. Grupe's was perfect on his first five field-goal tries, which ranged from 25 to 52 yards. But, he came up short on a 54-yard attempt with just under 30 seconds remaining, thus ending his team's slim chances for a comeback win. Grupe has now hit 24 of the first 30 field-goal tries of his career, and all six of his misses have come on attempts of 40 or more yards.