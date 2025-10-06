Grupe went 4-for-6 on field-goal attempts and made both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 26-14 win over the Giants.

Grupe made field goals from 28, 53, 29 and 28 yards in the victory, but he also missed a 52-yard attempt and a 46-yarder as well. The kicker has now gone 10-for-15 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-5 from 50-plus yards, while making all eight of his PATs over five games this year.