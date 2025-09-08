Saints' Blake Grupe: Makes pair of FGs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grupe went 2-of-3 on field-goal attempts and converted his lone extra-point try in the Saints' 20-13 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.
Grupe's miss was from 37 yards out at the end of a 14-play drive by the Saints. His makes came from 36 and 28 yards, as the 36-yard conversion tied the game at 10-10 in the second quarter. Grupe made 27 of 31 field-goal attempts last season and 31 of his 33 extra-point efforts. With Spencer Rattler at quarterback for New Orleans, Grupe doesn't profile as an ideal fantasy kicker in an offense that figures to struggle to score points.
