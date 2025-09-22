Grupe went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made one PAT in Sunday's 44-13 loss to Seattle.

Grupe made field goals from 27 and 23 yards in the second quarter, but he also missed a 52-yard try with 2:53 left in the first half. The kicker is off to a slow start this season, going 4-for-7 on field-goal tries, missing at least one kick in each of the team's first three contests.