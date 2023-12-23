Grupe converted on 2-for-2 point-after tries during Thursday's 30-22 defeat versus the Rams.

Grupe did not have much on his shoulders Week 16, as the Saints only crossed into the red zone once during Thursday's loss. New Orleans also fell behind 17-7 at halftime, and this ballooned out to a 30-7 deficit early in the fourth quarter. These combined factors likely affected Grupe's chances for any field-goal tries. The undrafted rookie has now gone a perfect 32-for-32 on PATs this season. He'll look for more field-goal opportunities during Week 17's divisional matchup versus Tampa Bay.