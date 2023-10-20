Grupe went 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 1-for-1 on point-after tries during Thursday's 31-24 loss to Jacksonville.

Grupe missed a 51-yard attempt on the Saints' first offensive drive, marking the second game in a row that he's missed a field goal after going 11-for-12 on field-goal tries over the first five weeks of the season. The undrafted rookie bounced back with three straight made field goals on attempts of 23, 35 and 42 yards over the remainder of Thursday night's loss. New Orleans' lack of touchdowns this season has yielded Grupe just 11 extra-point tries over the first seven games of the season; but, the team's lack of red-zone efficiency has contributed to the kicker's 20 field-goal attempts over this span. Grupe will look to get back to perfect when New Orleans faces the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 29.