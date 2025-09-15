Saints' Blake Grupe: Misses lone FG on Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grupe converted on 0-for-1 field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 point-after tries during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers.
Grupe missed a 40-yard field-goal attempt to end the first drive of the game. The 5-foot-7 kicker is now 2-of-4 on field-goal tries this season. He'll look to bounce back when the Saints next play at Seattle on Sunday, Sept. 21.
More News
-
Saints' Blake Grupe: Makes pair of FGs in loss•
-
Saints' Blake Grupe: Converts four FGs in Week 18•
-
Saints' Blake Grupe: Knocks through both tries Week 17•
-
Saints' Blake Grupe: Logs zero attempts in shutout•
-
Saints' Blake Grupe: Hits two FGs in Week 15•
-
Saints' Blake Grupe: Misses two FGs in win•