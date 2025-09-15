Grupe converted on 0-for-1 field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 point-after tries during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers.

Grupe missed a 40-yard field-goal attempt to end the first drive of the game. The 5-foot-7 kicker is now 2-of-4 on field-goal tries this season. He'll look to bounce back when the Saints next play at Seattle on Sunday, Sept. 21.