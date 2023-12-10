Grupe missed his only field goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 28-6 win versus the Panthers.

Grupe went wide left on his lone field-goal attempt Sunday, marking his first miss within 29 yards or less this season. The undrafted rookie is now 24-for-31 on field-goal attempts this season, and he's gone 0-for-1 over the past two weeks. However, he did remain perfect on his point-after-tries, as he's now converted all 27 of his PATs this season. Grupe has also been dealing with a lingering groin issue that kept him questionable leading up Sunday morning. He'll look to overcome this issue once again when the Saints next play versus the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 17.