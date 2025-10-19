Grupe missed his lone field-goal attempt and made both of his extra-point tries during the Saints' 26-14 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Grupe wasn't able to put the Saints on the board late in the first quarter after his 53-yard field-goal attempt missed wide right. The third-year kicker has missed at least one field goal in five of the Saints' first seven games of the regular season. Grupe has gone 14-for-20 on field-goal tries and 11-for-11 on extra-point attempts this season.