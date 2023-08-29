Grupe knocked through two of his three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try during Sunday's 17-13 preseason loss to the Texans.

Grupe hit field-goal tries of 38 and 50 yards before going wide right on a 60-yard attempt in the fourth quarter. The undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame converted all of his field-goal attempts this preseason up until this final try, and he's reportedly pushed veteran Wil Lutz for the Saints' starting kicker spot this preseason. However, Lutz was also perfect throughout the preseason, so it seems unlikely that he'll be unseated despite coming off a career-worst season in 2022 (23-for-31 FG, 33-for-33 PAT). If Grupe is waived ahead of Tuesday's cutdown deadline, it's likely that the undrafted rookie could receive an opportunity elsewhere ahead of the regular season.