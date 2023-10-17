Grupe connected on two of four field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Texans.

Grupe had the worst performance of his young career Sunday. After making all but of his combined kicking attempts in four of the first five games this season, the undrafted rookie missed multiple field goals for the first time, narrowly missing a 52-yarder in the first quarter followed by a bad miss on a 29-yard attempt in the fourth quarter. Grupe's misses ultimately caused the Saints to have to be more aggressive on its trips into finals the red zone, resulting in a turnover on downs followed by a game-sealing interception. The 5-foot-7 kicker will now look to bounce back versus Jacksonville on Thursday Night Football.