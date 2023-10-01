Grupe connected on 3-for-3 field-goal attempts during Sunday's 26-9 defeat versus the Buccaneers.

Grupe kept New Orlean's struggling offense within one score of Tampa Bay for much of the game, hitting field goals of 37, 32 and 44 yards in the first, third and fourth quarters, respectively. Aside from a missed 46-yarder Week 3 versus Green Bay, the undrafted product out of Notre Dame has hit all 15 of his combined kicking attempts so far this rookie season. Grupe will look to remain very consistent versus New England in Week 5.