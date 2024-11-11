Grupe went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on point-after tries during Sunday's 20-17 victory against the Falcons.

Grupe put the Saints on the board with a 38-yard field goal in the second quarter, and he scored the team's final three points with a 26-yarder in the third quarter. The second-year kicker has now missed just one of his 19 field-goal attempts through the first 10 games of the season. New Orleans' offense has not been nearly as prolific as it was to start the year, but Grupe's surefire efficiency makes him a reliable backup option or waiver-wire pickup in fantasy leagues. He'll look to remain accurate during next week's home game versus the Browns on Sunday, Nov. 17.