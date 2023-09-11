Grupe made all three of his field-goal tries and his only extra-point attempt in a 16-15 victory over the Titans on Sunday.

Grupe's debut was a success, and his accuracy was ultimately crucial in the team's one-point victory. The Notre Dame product won the team's kicker job as an undrafted free agent and didn't disappoint Sunday. He hit field goals from 26 and 33 yards out subsequently, and then another from 52 yards to tie the game at nine in the third quarter. He'll look to stay perfect next Monday against the Panthers.