Grupe converted on 3-for-3 field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 point-after tries during Sunday's 23-13 victory over Tampa Bay.

Grupe made a significant impact for the first time since the Week 12 loss to Atlanta. The rookie out of Notre Dame went just 1-for-2 on field-goal tries over the previous four contests, but he converted three field goals of 28 to 45 yards Week 17. Grupe also remained perfect on his 33rd and 34th PATs of the season, and he has now converted 28 of 35 field-goal tries over the first 16 games of his career. He'll look to finish his rookie season strong when the Saints vie for a potential playoff spot with a Week 18 win versus Atlanta.