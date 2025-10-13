Grupe made all four of his field-goal attempts and connected on his lone extra-point try during the Saints' 25-19 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Grupe kept the Saints in striking distance with his boot Sunday, and he capped off his day with a 54-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. It was his second consecutive game with four made field goals, though just the second time this season that he has not missed a kick. Grupe has opened the regular season 14-for-19 on field-goal tries and 9-for-9 on extra-point attempts through six games.