Grupe made his only field goal attempt and all five of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 38-27 victory versus Indianapolis.

Grupe didn't see any difficult kicking attempts, as his lone field goal try came from just 27 yards out to extend the lead to 38-27 in the final minute. The undrafted rookie missed three of his eight field goal attempts over the previous two contests, so it's not to say that he's completely out of the woods yet. Grupe has now gone 17-for-21 on field goal attempts while hitting all 16 of his PATs through eight games.