Grupe (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Grupe was a limited participant at all three of New Orleans' practices this week, so there's no strong indication of his availability one way or the other at this point. If he sits out his first game this season, the Saints could opt to elevate Austin Seibert from their practice squad to their active roster Sunday.