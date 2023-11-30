Grupe (groin) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

While Grupe has had practice restrictions so far this week due to a right groin injury, special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi told Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com on Thursday that he believes the kicker will be available Sunday versus the Lions. Still, Grupe may enter the weekend with a designation for that contest, which will become known when the Saints post their final Week 13 practice report Friday.