Grupe has agreed to a deal with the Saints as an undrafted free agent, per the NFL's transaction log.

Grupe played four seasons at Arkansas State before transferring to Notre Dame for his final season. He converted 14-of-19 field-goals along with 49-of-49 extra points for the Fighting Irish. He is now the third kicker on New Orleans' roster, so he will be competing against Wil Lutz and Alex Quevedo going forward.