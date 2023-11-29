Grupe is dealing with an undisclosed injury, although the presumption is something related to the groin injury that landed him on the injury report prior to Week 12. He is currently day to day, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Grupe was listed on the injury report with a groin injury before Week 12, but played through it and made five of his six field-goal attempts. The 25-year-old has made 24 of 30 field goals on the year with all six misses being 40 yards or longer and has not yet missed a game this season. Austin Seibert is expected to join the team's practice squad and will provide some special teams insurance in the event Grupe is unable to play Sunday against the Lions.