Grupe is the only kicker on the Saints' roster after they traded WIl Lutz to Denver on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The Saints had enough confidence in the undrafted rookie to trade away a player who'd been their kicker since 2016, though Lutz missed all of 2021 and then had his worst season in 2022. Grupe is listed at 5-foot-7, 156 pounds, making him one of the shortest and lightest players in the NFL at any position, including among specialists.