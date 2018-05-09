Saints' Boston Scott: Could be in line for expanded role

With Mark Ingram likely facing a four-game suspension, Scott could be in line for an expanded, early-season role.

Alvin Kamara is expected to see an increased workload while Ingram is sidelined, but Scott could also be a beneficiary if he impresses the coaching staff this offseason. Selected by the Saints in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft, the Louisiana Tech product is expected to battle for depth-chart positioning with incumbent runners Trey Edmunds, Daniel Lasco and Jonathan Williams. The team could also elect to bring in additional veteran help.