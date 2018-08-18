Saints' Boston Scott: Improves from first week
Scott took six carries for 28 yards but didn't draw any targets in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals.
Jonathan Williams rotated in behind Mark Ingram throughout the first half, while Scott and Terrance West didn't get any work on offense until late in the game. Scott did pick up 87 yards on three kickoff returns and 13 yards on one punt return, making his case for a spot on the 53-man roster even if he doesn't have a significant role in the backfield.
