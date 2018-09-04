Scott was listed as the Saints' No. 3 running back on the team's first regular-season depth chart, reports Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

With the surprising release of Jonathan Williams, Scott seemed poised for a key early-season role with Mark Ingram suspended for the first four games of the year. On Tuesday, however, Mike Gillslee, who signed with the Saints just a few days ago after being released by New England, was named the No. 2 running back behind Alvin Kamara. While both Scott and Gillislee should see work, Gillslee appears to have first crack to carve out a role during Ingram's suspension. Meanwhile, the 5-foot-6, 203-pound Scott could serve as a change-of-pace option and contribute as a returner.