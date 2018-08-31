Saints' Boston Scott: Makes case for Week 1 role
Scott took 12 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown and caught one of three targets for three yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Rams.
The rookie sixth-round pick was otherwise quiet this preseason, gaining 53 yards on 13 carries and and 15 yards on two catches prior to Thursday's explosion. Scott even got the starting nod over Jonathan Williams, who finished with 16 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for seven yards on his lone target. Williams previously seemed like the obvious choice to replace Mark Ingram (suspension) early in the season, but ESPN.com's Mike Triplett now believes Scott could also have a role. Of course, Alvin Kamara figures to get most of the snaps and touches while Ingram opens the year with a four-game ban.
