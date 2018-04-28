Saints' Boston Scott: New Orleans picks in sixth round

The Saints selected Scott in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 201st overall.

Scott is a short runner at 5-foot-7, but he has a dense build at 195 pounds. He's an explosive and elusive runner and proved he has the athleticism for his game to translate to the NFL by logging a 4.40-second 40-yard dash, 38.5-inch vertical, and 10.82 agility score at the Louisiana Tech pro day. The Saints might envision him very specifically as the backup to Alvin Kamara's running back-wide receiver hybrid role.