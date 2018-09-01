Saints' Boston Scott: Positioned for key Week 1 role
Scott is poised for a key role early in the season after the Saints cut Jonathan Williams on Saturday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
The Saints presumably will scour the waiver wire for backfield depth after cutting Williams loose and placing Shane Vereen (undisclosed) on injured reserve. Even if the team does add some help, Scott figures to serve as Alvin Kamara's primary backup until Ingram returns in Week 5. The role could come with a considerable number of touches, given that coach Sean Payton has been clear about his desire to avoid overworking Kamara. Scott made a strong impression during the preseason with 25 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown, though he only caught three passes for 18 yards. The sixth-round rookie out of Louisiana Tech will line up behind a strong offensive line while facing defenses that are worried about Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn.
