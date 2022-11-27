The Saints reinstated Roby (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday.
Roby is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, and his return should provide a nice boost to a New Orleans secondary that will likely be without No. 1 cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), who is listed as questionable but appears on track to miss a seventh consecutive game. Before landing on IR on Oct. 25 with an ankle injury, Roby totaled 20 tackles and two pass breakups in seven appearances for New Orleans.