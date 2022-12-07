Roby recorded eight tackles (six solo) and one pass defended during Monday's 17-16 defeat versus the Buccaneers.

Roby managed to suit up Week 13 after sustaining a concussion in New Orleans' Week 12 loss to the 49ers, and he recorded a season high in tackles versus Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old also continued to play nearly every defensive snap alongside starting cornerbacks Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor, as top cover man Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) remained out for the eighth game in a row. It's possible Roby's playing time could take a hit if Lattimore is able to return following the Saints' Week 14 bye.