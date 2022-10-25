Roby (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Roby landed on the team's IR list Tuesday, after he departed Thursday's contest versus the Cardinals with an ankle injury and ultimately failed to return. While the severity of the 194-pounder's injury has yet to be revealed, he'll now miss at least the next four games and won't be eligible to return until the Week 12 matchup against San Fransisco. Fellow defensive back P.J. Williams is also currently on IR with a quadriceps injury, while Paulson Adebo (knee) and Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) remain questionable for Sunday's contest in Las Vegas, leaving New Orleans with Alontae Taylor and Bryce Thompson as the team's only healthy cornerbacks at the moment.