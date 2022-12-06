site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Bradley Roby: Ready to go
RotoWire Staff
Dec 5, 2022
Roby (concussion) is active Monday against the Buccaneers.
Roby suffered a concussion Week 12 against the 49ers, but he's cleared protocols and will suit up Monday. His ability to play is good news for the
Saints, as Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is inactive for the game.
