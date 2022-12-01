Roby (concussion) did not practice Thursday.
Roby exited during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the 49ers to be examined for a concussion, which was confirmed by his lack of participation during the first practice Week 13. The cornerback was sidelined on IR with an ankle injury for four games before returning against San Francisco in Week 12, though he'll now have to sit out once again if he cannot clear protocols before Monday's game against the Buccaneers. With top cornerback Marshon Lattimore still working his way back from an abdomen injury, Alontae Taylor and Paulson Adebo will likely play prominent roles again if Roby is sidelined against Tampa Bay.