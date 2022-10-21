Roby (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Roby recorded one tackle before exiting with an ankle injury in the first quarter, and his absence will leave New Orleans' secondary severely under-manned with starting cornerbacks Paulson Adebo (knee) and Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) already inactive. As a result, expect Alontae Taylor, Chris Harris, and Bryce Thompson to step into larger roles against Arizona. Roby's next opportunity to play will come against the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 30.