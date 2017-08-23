Saints' Braedon Bowman: Sees limited action Sunday
Bowman (knee) saw just 16 snaps in Sunday's preseason win over the Chargers, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Bowman is looking to bounce back in 2017 from the knee injury that prematurely ended his 2016 campaign. His limited snaps in Sunday's preseason contest indicate that he's not very high up on the depth chart, as he played in 12 offensive snaps and four special teams snaps.
