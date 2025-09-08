Cooks had three receptions (on four targets) for 26 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss versus the Cardinals.

Cooks slotted in as New Orleans' No. 3 wideout in his first game back with the team since 2016. The 31-year-old finished fourth on the squad in targets, catches and yards as quarterback Spencer Rattler chucked a career-high 46 passing attempts. But, the lion's share of targets still went toward Chris Olave (13), Rashid Shaheed (nine) and tight end Juwan Johnson (11). The surprisingly high volume of passing attempts could lead to more production than expected from the Saints' receivers, though it appears the aerial attack will be concentrated around Olave, Shaheed and Johnson. Cooks will look to gain some extra targets when the Saints host the 49ers in Week 2.