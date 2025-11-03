Cooks tallied two receptions (on three targets) for 16 yards during Sunday's 34-10 loss against the Rams.

Cooks once again operated as the Saints' WR3, finishing tied with RB1 Alvin Kamara for fourth on the team in targets behind Rashid Shaheed (nine), Chris Olave (four) and tight end Juwan Johnson (four). Through nine games, the 32-year-old wideout has now averaged 2.1 catches for 18.3 receiving yards per game. Cooks has also yet to eclipse 26 yards in a game this season. New Orleans will next play at Carolina in Week 10 on Sunday.