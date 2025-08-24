Cooks recorded zero catches on one target during Saturday's 28-19 preseason loss to the Broncos.

Cooks played with the Saints' starters for the first two offensive series during Sunday's preseason finale. The only other exhibition game that he suited up for this preseason was the opener versus the Chargers, in which he hauled in one of two targets for 10 yards. Cooks has been slotted for a starting spot role since joining the Saints on a two-year deal back in March, but he faces some extra competition for snaps after the team traded for second-year wideout Devaughn Vele on Wednesday. Cooks is coming off the least productive season of his career, logging 26 receptions (on 54 targets) for 259 yards over 10 regular-season games with the Cowboys in 2024. This was the first time in his 11-year career that he did not log at least 42 catches for 550 yards. Cooks and/or Vele will likely hold the No. 3 WR spot behind solidified starters Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed this season.